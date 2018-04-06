Bad Habits: Frank and Maree's Shed

The ’35 Ford coupe outside may be well known to some as Martin Pooley’s old car; it was well known back in the 1980s. Back then, the car wasn’t chopped and neither did it have an auto box behind the 350ci small block, but Frank’s done his bit to make it his own while keeping true to the car’s origins. Of the first four cars we stumble on when entering — the XB sedan, the HQ, the Valiant, and the Lincoln — just two belong to the pair: the HQ is being built for a mate, and the Valiant belongs to a friend offshore.

The XB sedan originally belonged to Maree’s father, but it never looked like this back then. These days, it’s the perfect booze-cruiser to load up with the lads for a stress-free outing. Lean on it, sit on it, stand on — Frank’s not too fussed. The ’63 Lincoln is a whole different story, though. Always loving the shape, as well as being a ’63 model himself — not to mention the JFK connection — Frank just had to have one. A friend found this one in Burbank, and it was just the ticket.

While hunting for a Dodge Challenger when the dollar was at an all-time high against the greenback, Frank and Maree not only scored what they were after but also a Mustang as well. The Challenger has an under-bonnet twist — a big block Chev engine and Powerglide combo are to be dropped in. The 540-cube engine is a detuned race motor fitted with an impressive CNC-machined Wilson manifold — a manifold that meant it needed a front-drive distributor. At first glance, the angle it’s on makes you think that it’s a big block Mopar, but closer inspection reveals that the angle is in the wrong direction. It’s a brain-teaser that Frank loves to see people baffled by, and a combo that he can’t wait to get in the car.