The Golden Ticket: NZBC Grand Final at Masterton

Of those who gave it a crack, the craziest would have to have been Shane Davis in his Mk3 Cortina, sporting a screaming tunnel-rammed small block. Shane always drives this thing like a madman, and this might have been his most aggressive effort yet — the Cortina was leaping around all over the place, spitting plumes of red smoke everywhere. He went flat out into the tip in, and right up onto the dirt, not hitting the wall like he had a few seconds ago.