Turning Back Time: Nostalgia Drags 2018

Grant Stables was another who didn’t get away without drama, either. Pushing the reborn ‘Hombre’ Altered to the top end, he suddenly lost a all forward propulsion, coasting through the traps in 9.65s at a leisurely 105.1mph. The reason turned out to be a severely ventilated blower casing, for which a fuel lean-out is the suspected culprit. Fingers crossed it isn’t terminal!

So, with all of that going on during the day, you can call the annual Nostalgia Drags a lot of things, but boring isn’t one! Stay tuned for a full event wrap-up in a future issue of NZV8, and make sure you check out the gallery below for more.

