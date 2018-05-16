Concept Corner: Romper Stomper

You may have gathered by now that Justin Walker is a reasonably capable man when it comes to screwing a car together. While he may have found it challenging at times, he’s the man who turned a rotten and poorly engineered lump of ’60s American steel into an award-winning and head-turning piece of engineering excellence, almost entirely by himself.

So, given the opportunity to build the car he’d most want to park in his garage, here’s a bit of what he’d front up with.

Justin makes no secret of his love of XW Falcons, having owned an XW GT in the past, and determined that his next build would be an XW Falcon ute. We’re looking at a Justin Walker-ized Falcon XW GT ute, and it’s a little wilder than the Melbourne bigwigs in the ’70s would have been able to conceive.

For Justin, stance is everything, and this ute would sit proper. Welding in a Chris Alston rear chassis section, he’d be able to ensure both a slammed stance and suitably large rear rubber. We’re talking classic Simmons FR-series three-piece rims, finished in gloss black, measuring in at 20x12 inches, with matching 18x8-inch units up front.

Filling up the space behind the big hoops would be equally large brakes — and there’d be no need to reinvent the wheel, with a functional and good-looking setup already used on his Galaxie: Wilwood six-piston fronts with 14-inch discs, and Wilwood four-piston rears with 12-inch discs.