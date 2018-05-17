Lemon Party: 24 hours of mayhem

As of 2017, New Zealand was ranked fourth on the global scale of vehicles per capita, with 774 vehicles per 1000 people. The basic economic principle of supply and demand dictates that the greater the supply, the lower the price. In this regard, New Zealand serves as a prime case in point, with plenty of end-of-life vehicles available at end-of-life prices, which serves as just the foundation for the popular 24 Hours of Lemons endurance race series.

The 24 Hours of Lemons is effectively a low-cost and high-fun version of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and was started in the USA, expanding into Australia, and finally New Zealand. Participants are to enter in teams, racing a vehicle purchased for $999 or less, and are encouraged to go as crazy as possible with a theme. The character on display is really what makes Lemons what it is.