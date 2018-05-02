Mad Mike's Red Bull Drift Shifters goes international!

Back then Quay Street was shut down and packed with 20,000 fans, all to watch the world’s best drifters to come and put on a show. It was an ambitious proposition by anyone’s standards, but as the NZ Performance Car team stood looking down the packed-to-capacity course back then, it was clear that Red Bull and ‘Mad Mike’ Whiddett had pulled off perfection.

Now the party is heading overseas to UK shores, set to take place in the iconic dockside city of Liverpool, the party will be going down 19 August, 2018. The team behind it are promising a selection of the world’s top drifters, including Mad Mike himself and two-time D1NZ champion Fanga Dan Woolhouse.