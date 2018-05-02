Win a set of Riddler Street Pros!

For the better part of a century keen wheelman have beens trapping themselves into sketchy-at-best garage-built creations and sending themselves hurtling down quarter-mile stretches of tarmac in the pursuit of glory. And while that’s been happening, those of us out of the streets eagerly looking on have wanted to mimic the styles of car that we saw — thus the birth of the Pro Street style.

Legally driving a car down your local main road that looks like a methanol-snorting monster from the drag strip? Who could resist. For many that’s the pinnacle of cool street car and we are partial to such endeavors. So when renowned wheel manufacturer Ridler dropped their Street Pro line, allowing use on both strip and street, legally, it was kind of a big deal.

Even better yet, the good sorts over at Ridler have hook us up with a brand new set to give away. Yep, this is not a drill, you could score yourself a fresh set of Ridler Street Pro IIs in 15x7-inch and 15x8.5-inch to suit Holden, Ford or Chrysler stud pattern. Valued at $1600