The good sorts over at VPW Performance, Australia, have hooked us up with a brand new set of Ridler Street Pros to give away. Yep, this is not a drill, you could score yourself a fresh set in 15x7-inch and 15x8.5-inch to suit Holden, Ford or Chrysler stud pattern — valued at $1600 — and all you’ve gotta do to go in the draw is fill in a few details below.

What the hell are you waiting for? These bad boys ain’t going to win themselves.