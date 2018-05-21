Dort Scort: milimetre perfect Honda-powered Escort

Although he’s a bit of a Toyota specialist these days, as the man behind Niteparts and Convert Motorsports, in his early years, he owned a real mixed bag — everything from rotaries to Anglias and Escorts. “I started doing a little research and found that an Escort’s wheelbase was exactly the same as an AE [86’s], and then, with the bubble arches, it’s the same width as well,” he says.

This was the green light that Brendan needed, because, with his extensive knowledge in setting up AEs to drift, he knew that the concept would not just work but work well. The search began for a Mk1 shell, and just in the nick of time, as prices were beginning to sky rocket: “I managed to find just a bare shell, which was all I really needed. I thought that it was going to be hell, but then I started bare-metaling it; I soda blasted it, then had it sandblasted, and I found it was pretty good underneath. I had Dean Smith help me smooth a couple [of] bits, and it had a tiny lead repair from the ’70s, but, apart from that, it was mint, which was kinda the icing on the cake, as usually these things are well rotten.”