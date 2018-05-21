Shake & Bake: giant-killer S15

And the result? Just as Carl planned, he was able to get in and drive the pants off the S15.

The total weight comes in 400kg lighter than the factory Aristo, and that’s without some of the carbon panels which are yet to make it onto the car. The combination of less weight, this engine’s response, and the Holinger six-speed RD6 sequential make for a very nimble car, something Carl identified as a weak point in the Aristo: “If I went offline with the four-rotor it was hard to get the car’s speed back, whereas, since the S15 is so much nimbler and lighter, it’s easy to make the correction. With the four-rotor, unless you’re driving it on-f@cking-point, it just won’t keep with something like an S15, period.”

If that sounds all too easy, you’d be wrong. There’s still a challenge to driving this thing, there are judges’ orders to follow, lines to perfect, and other competitors to best. So, does Carl enjoy all this seat time right in the thick of battle? “It’s the funnest thing that I have ever done,” he tells us. “There is nothing like it. Going drifting and mucking around by yourself just doesn’t come close. I don’t know why I didn’t do it earlier. My brain is actually getting stimulated. It was such a big build-up for me, and now that I’m doing it I feel there is a lot more in me.”

With the season only just getting started, and Carl’s determination to factor in, this will be one S15 to watch out for once he gets more seat time driving door-to-door. But don’t think for a second that Carl’s giving up on ridiculous rotaries and out-the-gate builds — he has plenty of unfinished business in both of those areas; however, for now, it’s down to mastering the art that he lives and breathes for.