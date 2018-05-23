Bump and grind: rotary-powered burnout minitruck with a turbo??

The rear of the chassis has been sectioned, and a super slick three-link system ties in the Ford Courier LSD, along with a three-inch body drop and airbag set up. Why airbags on a skid hack, though? Wiremu explained it simply: “I like things really low, and airbags get it low enough.”

There’s a four-point cage that secures and strengthens up the cab, along with a pair of bucket seats and Takata harnesses to keep its occupants strapped in. From there, the rest will come as the build progresses; it has yet to be fitted with a gearbox, and there’s a bit left to do in the engine bay to get the heart turning over for the first time. But if this is what constitutes a skid hack these days, we very much look forward to seeing what else comes out of the woodwork, whether it’s from Wiremu himself, or from someone trying to one-up him. The bar has been set!