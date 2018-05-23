Daily driven: RS4-mixed Audi A3

And is the build done now or is there more to come?

The build is never done — I have Porsche Cayenne Brembo brakes to go on, the roof liner is to be redone in black suede, and the ugly gear shifter will be replaced with a 2011 Audi S3 one. The plan all along is to do the 250kW factory 2.5-litre straight-five engine swap with a big turbo set-up. But that might be a while away yet.

Hell of a car, Michael, keep up the solid work.