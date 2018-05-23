Street spirit: flavour-packed street shark 180SX

Everyone has their own flavour. Whether you’re a shooter in the streets for shakotan, throw on a hockey mask to patrol the highways with bosozoku outlaws, smirk as sparks shoot out past your –20 degrees of oni-kyan insanity, hit the local loop to relive all those kanjo videos you’ve watched in years gone by, or a combination of all of these, whatever flavour gets you going, when it comes to applying it to one of the most popular chassis in the world — one that has been modified for more than a quarter of a century — and attempting to make it stand out from the thousands of examples on tap, it ain’t an easy task.

The humble 180SX has been putting rubber to road since 1988, and, ever since, there have been support groups filled with those pleading with you not follow in their footsteps: sacrificing financial security in the pursuit of uniqueness. Disregarding this advice, Christchurch-based Charlie Lam was determined to embark on that fateful path after partner Andy Gooding showed her Motohiro Taniguchi’s — of Spirit Rei fame — Miyabi-kitted example. She promptly sold her daily-driven and tracked Evo V to get it done. “I was wanting a change from the Evo, and when Andy showed me Taniguchi’s red 180SX, I remember thinking, damn, this is really cool, I really want one, so it wasn’t hard to convince me.”