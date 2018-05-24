Enthusiast essentials: ESAB Rebel MIG and Sentinel helmet package

Having the practical skills to lay down that weld porn ain’t mean much when your gear isn’t up to the task. This ESAB Rebel MIG and Sentinel helmet package is guaranteed to outperform any competition in its price bracket, and whether used in a shop or out in the field, it’ll make getting those sweet, sweet lines that little bit easier.

A true multi-process welder, meaning whether you are welding with solid, flux-cored wire, or lift TIG, the Rebel will perform like it was born to run the process. And packaged with the ESAB Sentinel helmet, you’ve got all you need to start laying weaves.

Priced at $2,850. You can find further information about the ESAB Rebel MIG and Sentinel helmet package at arcweld.co.nz.