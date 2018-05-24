Enthusiast essentials: ESAB Rebel MIG and Sentinel helmet package

By The Motorhood
Posted in Cars
 
 

Weave layer

IMG_2884.jpg

Having the practical skills to lay down that weld porn ain’t mean much when your gear isn’t up to the task. This ESAB Rebel MIG and Sentinel helmet package is guaranteed to outperform any competition in its price bracket, and whether used in a shop or out in the field, it’ll make getting those sweet, sweet lines that little bit easier.

A true multi-process welder, meaning whether you are welding with solid, flux-cored wire, or lift TIG, the Rebel will perform like it was born to run the process. And packaged with the ESAB Sentinel helmet, you’ve got all you need to start laying weaves. 

Priced at $2,850. You can find further information about the ESAB Rebel MIG and Sentinel helmet package at arcweld.co.nz.

Show more posts by The Motorhood

Related

Lemon Party: 24 hours of mayhem
Lemon Party: 24 hours of mayhem
Cars, Events
Enthusiast essentials: ESAB Rebel MIG and Sentinel helmet package
Enthusiast essentials: ESAB Rebel MIG and Sentinel helmet package
Cars
Enthusiast essentials: Razor 200 AC/DC TIG welder
Enthusiast essentials: Razor 200 AC/DC TIG welder
Cars
Labour of love: 1962 Cadillac Coupe de Ville
Labour of love: 1962 Cadillac Coupe de Ville
Cars
Lethal weapon: immaculate street-legal S13 drifter
Lethal weapon: immaculate street-legal S13 drifter
Cars, Features