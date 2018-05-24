Enthusiast essentials: Razor 200 AC/DC TIG welder

By The Motorhood
The dime stacker

Ideal for the garage handyman to the professional welder, the Razor 200 AC/DC TIG welder is a single-phase 200 amp machine that incorporates intelligent digital control of the primary functions to provide ease of operation and high accuracy.

Digital setting allow control of the welding process like a pro, and Wave Balance provides control of the electron flow at the tungsten, so the AC TIG arc can be adjusted from maximum oxide-layer cleaning aluminium through to a deeper penetrating weld. DC MMA welding delivers a smooth and stable arc for easy welding of electrodes, producing high quality welds. 

For all the finer details and pricing, head to weldingtechnology.co.nz.
 

