Far Beyond Driven: 2017–18 NZDRA National Series wrap-up

As one of the fastest-growing classes in the NZDRA line up, Junior Dragsters fielded 23 entries, so it was always going to be tough to get through the field. Blake Davies took the win over Ben Condor, but no-one could touch Victoria Steiner who held onto her points lead to be this season’s Champion over Brooklyn Hedley and Connor Smith.

Super Street is always hotly contested, and this season was no different. Taupo Rod & Custom Club members Dean Hastie and Steve Amrein were constantly swapping places in the top three Championship positions with Wellingtonian Shane Cunningham, but they couldn’t keep the little Toyota Starlet from the top spot, finishing with second and third respectively.