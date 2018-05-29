Highway runner: bagged and boosted S2000

Whenever you meet someone new, there’s always that awkward period of small talk that ensues, when you both attempt to figure out what each other is all about in the shortest amount of time possible. So, when one car person meets another, almost instantly the same question arises: “What do you drive?” In turn, responding with “A Honda” ccan evoke different thoughts depending on the person asking the question, but what they’re best known for is being rapidly fast and endlessly revving front-wheel drives, and, of course, pioneers of that variable valve timing all-time favourite — VTEC. But what most tend to forget is even a member of the Honda family is a perfectly over-engineered, rear-wheel-drive, front-engined oddity that seemed to come out of left field back in 1999.

We’re of course referring to the S2000. It’s perhaps one of the most underrated platforms Honda has to offer, and it seems that the masses have only just clocked on to how well they perform out of the box. However, the owner of the example you see before you, Matthew Holt, was one of those early adopters who recognized the benefits inherent in a long and wide-wheelbase car with a low centre of gravity and an engine that, for a long time, held the record for producing the highest specific power output of any mass-produced naturally aspirated piston engine.