Bend and mend: Repairing damaged wheels the professional way

Of all the parts switched out in the pursuit of modifying cars, never has there been a community formed around one particular component quite like there is with wheels. These self-proclaimed wheel fiends are out there buying, selling, trading, and hoarding wheels like they’re going extinct. Fueled in part by the constant desire to keep a build fresh, wheels can be one of the easiest ways to change up an aesthetic. This has meant that bringing worn out examples back to life is a popular pastime, to revert either the wear and tear sustained under previous ownership or damage that has occurred while in the line of duty. We don’t need to tell you that wheels take a beating on the daily, especially on New Zealand roads, and when it comes to a component you rely upon so heavily for handling and safety, it’s not something you want to ignore or get wrong trying to bodgy up yourself.

So, when it comes to damage such as bends, buckles, and cracks, it’s better off left to the pros who have been specializing in such wizardry for a good amount of time. And even a simple task such as changing up a wheel colour, while doable in the garage at home with a rattle can from your local parts shop, is almost always better achieved by those who have the experience and know-how to lay paint down with the proper equipment.