Rip'n Roar: rally-built KP61 Starlet

That work saw the transformation of a 1983 Toyota Starlet Sprint into a historic gravel-basher, one compliant with the most stringent historic rally regs set by the likes of MotorSport New Zealand (MSNZ) and the FIA. It’s the machine in which F40’s Steve Cox will make his return to the gravel following a 20-plus-year break from the sport that he got his start in, as he recalls: “I rallied as a young man, from 21, through to my early 30s. I started in a Datsun 120Y, which didn’t last long, and then a MkI Escort that we did two or three seasons with, followed by a Group N Daihatsu Charade, and, finally, an early Ralliart Evo I. We binned the Evo in a pretty big way. We fixed it, but it was never the same — the car was, but I wasn’t, and the general feeling toward rally in the family had cooled, so we took up circuit racing. But I never retired from it, I always intended to go back to rallying. I guess when Hayden Paddon lifted the profile of rallying again, I started watching again, thought a little harder about it, got itchy feet, and decided I would find a car.”

It was decided that historic rally would be his chosen class, and he’d run in the likes of the Silver Fern Rally and as many hill climbs and rallies as possible. The exacting regulations of historic rally are based around upholding the way it was done when sex was safe and motorsport dangerous, with every modification coming under stringent scrutiny to ensure it is period correct and just the way it was back in the ’70s and ’80s. So, with a little more than just MSNZ Schedule A to worry about, Steve had MSNZ technical advisor Andy Culpin involved from the project’s inception, overseeing each component to ensure that it would be valid under the rules, everything from the configuration of the rear suspension to the way the engine was pieced together.