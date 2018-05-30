One of a kind: Bodymods-built ’34 Plymouth

By NZV8
Posted in Cars
 

When Gerard and Denise Wolvers purchased this ’34 Plymouth sedan some 10 years ago, they had been drawn in by the vehicle’s original shape. However, the trip home from Nelson to the Waikato soon revealed that its looks were the best thing going for it. The Plymouth drove terribly, and they knew they wanted better. 

5D2A67386738.jpg

Enter Paul Duff from Bodymods in Hamilton. With a vision of exactly how the car should be, and with Paul in agreeance, it was the beginning of what would become a great relationship and an immense rebuild that would see barely an original panel left untouched, and many crafted entirely by hand. The end result is nothing short of amazing, if not understated, and a testament to the skill of those who the Wolvers entrusted it to. 

5D2A67246724.jpg

You can read the full article in NZV8 Issue No. 158, but because of the subtle nature of the vehicle, we figured a build gallery such as the following would be the best way to show the full extent of the custom work that this car has been subject to. 

Thanks to the Bodymods team for supplying us with the photos in the build gallery below.

IMG_96049604.jpg
IMG_00860086.jpg
IMG_6092_22.jpg
IMG_05180518.jpg
IMG_14811481.jpg
IMG_91789178.jpg
IMG_04400440.jpg

Show more posts by NZV8

Related

One of a kind: Bodymods-built ’34 Plymouth
One of a kind: Bodymods-built ’34 Plymouth
Cars
Pumpin' iron: watch this twin-turbo Camaro rip a hefty burnout
Pumpin' iron: watch this twin-turbo Camaro rip a hefty burnout
Cars
Hyper stylish: 1UZ-stuffed MX-5
Hyper stylish: 1UZ-stuffed MX-5
Cars, Features
Lemon Party: 24 hours of mayhem
Lemon Party: 24 hours of mayhem
Cars, Events
Enthusiast essentials: ESAB Rebel MIG and Sentinel helmet package
Enthusiast essentials: ESAB Rebel MIG and Sentinel helmet package
Cars