Bolt banter: how to lock tie your bolts

While this process can be done by hand-twisting the wire, there are specialist pliers available from most leading tool stockists in NZ. Shop around, as the same pliers can be found with $50 variance in the price. The wire itself is specific, and comes in both stainless steel and Inconel, for high-temp areas. There are also many thicknesses of wire, but two common sizes for automotive usage are .5 and .8mm. We tend to use the thinner wire wherever possible, as it is easier to work. But if you’re bridging a large gap the thicker wire is recommened.

The hardest part of the entire process is actually drilling the holes through which you thread the wire. Some race hardwear from the likes of ARP comes pre-drilled, but most of the stuff off-the-shelf in NZ is not, so you will need to drill a 1.5mm hole through the bolt head. As the bolts are high tensile, you will need to use a cobalt drill piece, as your usual drill will barely dent it before going blunt. Sadly, these are about twice the price. A little tip — use a proper cutting fluid, and don’t go too slow on the drill. There are also guides you can purchase, which make life easier, and you’ll avoid snapping drill bits, but it is possible to do without, as we have done many times.