Where's the cake: Fraser Cars turns 30

Celebrating three decades of Fraser Cars, owners Scott and Ida are bringing the car-building experience into the 21st century with a modern rebrand, inviting Kiwis and Fraser fans from abroad to create their own Fraser story with their online virtual workshop.

“We wanted to put the customer at the heart of every part of the Fraser process, which is why we created an online workshop and community, the Fraser Pit. For the cars we’re building in our factory, we can share updates online with the owner and they get to really appreciate the journey that their car goes through,” explained co-owner Ida. Customers are also invited to visit the factory to see their car being built, and those assembling their Fraser at home are encouraged to share their progress online and get advice from Fraser fans and the team, as well as their dedicated project manager.

Fraser Cars, which is based in a workshop in Beach Haven in Auckland, handcrafts its range — from the basic Fraser through to the sporty Fraser SL and even a completely customizable Fraser SP for people who want something truly one-of-a-kind. “Even though our cars are rooted in the Lotus 7 design, they’re so much more than just a replica now — we’re really focused on creating custom Frasers that stand on their own. Fraser is its own marque, and we’re focused on how to use new technology to make these cars exceptional,” said Ida.