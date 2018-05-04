Ironing out the kinks with Super Finishing

We all know that looking after your car makes it perform better and last longer. Your car’s metal surfaces are no different — imperfections can increase stresses and friction when they come into contact with one another.

Super Finishing reduces these imperfections, leading to performance gains of between two and seven per cent, and the major benefit is that the components will last so much longer! Studies on wind turbines have shown that super-finished parts last five times longer.

Used in Formula 1, Indy, Nascar, Superbikes, MotoGP, and V8 Supercars, until now, New Zealand champions have had to send parts overseas for Super Finishing — now, we have it right here on home soil.

Find out about the additional advantages of Super Finishing at superfinishingnz.co.nz.