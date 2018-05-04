Trim the fat: BMRS Progold braided hose

By The Motorhood
Posted in Cars
 
 

Given up the new year diet already? At least your car’s got it easy with Brown and Miller Racing Solutions (BMRS) Progold Polyester Braid Convoluted PTFE Hose. In a race car, every gram counts — Progold hoses weigh less but have the same race car quality — in fact, they’re used by all Nascar and IndyCar teams in the US.

With a PTFE inner, they can perform in high and low temperatures and are compatible with all race fluids. The unique convoluting design resists collapse and flow restriction when pulled through tight-bend radii, offers amazing flexibility, and no variation in performance at high pressure or extreme vacuum.

For more info on BMRS hoses, contact BSL Racing Ltd on 09 573 2211, email info@bslracing.com, or visit bslracing.com.

