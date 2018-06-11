Wheelin’ and dealin’: pro street, budget-built XB hardtop

You’ve heard that story about the guy who turned one red paper clip into a house through simple bartering, right? Some people have a talent for wheeling and dealing, and being in the right place at the right time. If the art of hustling was academically recognized, Willy Chapman would have a PhD. He’s one of those guys who always knows who’s got what, who wants what, and how to arrange a deal that leaves everyone leaves satisfied.

The advantages of this modern-day superpower should be obvious — Willy can play transactional Tetris to build pretty much whatever car he wants to. However, despite his abilities, this mean XB Fairmont has been a long time coming.

“It’s always been in my mind to own a tubbed and blown Falcon coupe,” he says.

While most people would have either acted upon that whim, or kept it as a dream, Willy just kept doing what he does best — making deals, and biding his time until the right car popped up.