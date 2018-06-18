Burning ambition: blown and injected Hilux hack

A lot of car guys always talk about hindsight. “If only I knew then what I know now” is a common phrase, and it’s one that most of us can relate to. Young Wellingtonian Josh Trybula doesn’t need the benefit of hindsight as, at the age of 23 [when we featured this Hilux in 2012], he’s already owned more cool cars than most of us ever will, and more importantly, he’s learned how to build them from the ground up, almost single-handedly.

With what he’s shown he can do so far, his future as a car builder is looking very bright. So how did he managed to gain such a wide range of mechanical, fabrication, panel and paint skills at such a young age? Well, that may have something to do with the fact that his old man is Ed Trybula, a familar name to these pages. Ed owns the Chevelle gasser we featured earlier this year [2012] and has a few other very cool projects on the go.