Jun Imai Era ends at Hot Wheels

Even the most casual Hot Wheels collectors would have undoubtedly purchased one of the many recreations of Japanese car culture in miniature form over the last few years. These were the result of one man, Jun Imai, a designer at Mattel (Hot Wheels’ parent company), who has recently left the company, after 14 years, to pursue other ventures.

Dubbed the ‘Jun Imai era’, his time at Mattel marked one of the biggest shifts in the company’s long history, one that would open the doors to car enthusiasts and collectors around the world, with a focus on replicating real-life cars and cult classic models.

It wasn’t just Japanese classics either, with European models feeling the same love, and subcultures highlighted, such as bōsōzoku, Kanjo, stance cars, historical race cars, and all with a big focus on modification — bringing in real brands such as Yokohama, GReddy, Magnus Walker, and Japanese Nostalgic Car.