Wazoo Gazoo: Toyota go one-two for first ever Le Mans victory

But it was their year this time around with the winning No. 8 driven across the line by Kazuki Nakajima, having completed a whopping 388 laps within the 24 hour race period at Circuit de la Sarthe.

To date, Toyota has entered a total of 47 cars at Le Mans — taking into consideration that it only happens once a year, that’s a serious commitment to the cause — and finished on the podium six times, including being runner-up five times. The victory the weekend just gone makes it only the second Japanese manufacturer to win the race, with Mazda taking bragging rights back in 1991 with the infamous 787B.

“It’s a shame the 24 Hours of Le Mans only happens once a year,” Alonso said after winning. “They should hold it every two or three weeks.”