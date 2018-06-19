Art in motion: coach-building secrets

Cutting

You can’t start metal work without first cutting your sheet metal to an approximate shape and size. The cutting of metal is a step that is perhaps taken for granted, when compared with the more glamorous aspects of shaping and forming custom panels. While many cuts can be completed through the use of a trusty angle grinder and cut-off wheel, professional coachbuilders often prefer other cleaner, quicker, and more accurate methods, such as using an oxyacetylene cutting torch or a plasma cutter, each of which has its own unique advantages and disadvantages.

Key tool: oxyacetylene cutting torch

An oxyacetylene cutting torch is a reasonably simple device, fuelled by separate oxygen and acetylene tanks. When the acetylene flow from the nozzle is ignited, it is concentrated on the surface to be cut until the cut line glows red. Activating the oxygen trigger feeds oxygen to the surface, and the reaction of oxygen with the metal forms iron oxide. An oxyacetylene mixture burns at upwards of 3000°C, and, as iron oxide has a significantly lower melting point, it is liquefied and runs from the cut line.

One of the biggest advantages of an oxyacetylene set-up is its versatility. As long as there is gas and an ignition source, it can be used.

Key tool: plasma cutter

Plasma cutting is effectively a more technologically advanced version of oxyacetylene cutting, operating under different principles to achieve the same result.

A plasma cutter operates as an electrical circuit, using the metal item as an earth and an electrode in the nozzle as the electrical supply. Compressed gas — often oxygen — is blasted from the nozzle to the work surface and is ionized by the electrical arc to complete the circuit. The stream of ionized gas, known as ‘plasma’, generates extreme heat capable of melting the metal directly in its path, blasting the molten metal clear of the work surface.

A plasma cutter can efficiently cut through very thick pieces of metal but requires an electrical supply to do so. It is also a complex unit of machinery, and this is reflected in the cost price.

For lighter gauge sheet metal, when precision isn’t necessary — such as the beginning of a patch panel — you can’t beat going manual. This means tin snips, and while it is possible to get a range of air- and electric-powered nibblers, suitable hand-operated tin snips will allow the coachbuilder to quickly and easily cut out straight and curved sections of sheet metal to be shaped.