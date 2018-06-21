Doubling his dose: show-stopping Ford Laser combo

He recalls, “When I did some Superlap stuff in 2015, it just never felt safe; it always felt tail happy. I knew [that] it wasn’t right. Being that high horsepower [380kW] and front wheel drive, I knew there would always be that risk. Heading into turn one at Hampton, it always felt unsettled. Barry Manon’s Levin has huge amounts of aero on it, and it sits so much flatter through there than JR ever has. It was going to wreck the look of the car to change everything to suit what I wanted to be doing next in my progression of my racing.”

Carl made the decision that a new build — or, at least, a new acquisition — was needed. Being the TX nerd that he is, the obvious choice was a 4WD variant, but, given the status of these high on the list of endangered iconic ’90s automobiles, that was going to be a tall order — or was it? When JR was in the build, the idea of going widebody had led Carl to reach out to Neil in the hope of borrowing the moulds of his customized WRC Escort widebody. Although the build didn’t happen at the time, the intention never really went away, which meant that the pair kept in contact over the years.