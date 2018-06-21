Flex fuel: how flexi is it?

In this modern world, everyone wants flexibility — in the way we work; the way we dress; and, most important, in the circles within which we navigate, the fuel we choose to power our dyno-killers.

Can you really have your cake and eat it, too — high-octane ethanol on the weekends for racing, then traditional petroleum-based 98-octane fuel for the weekday shenanigans? That is precisely what a flex-fuel system allows, and it allows it without the need to run two separate fuel tanks. It’s a common feature on many American and Australian OEM machines, as ethanol (E85) is available from the pump at the petrol station in those countries — something that’s also starting to happen here. It’s because of this that retrofitting such systems to performance cars is a growing trend here in New Zealand.