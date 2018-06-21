Tyre buying: click, collect, shred

Money don’t come easy, and when you’ve worked hard for them dollars, blowing them on the wrong tyre for your car is simply not the goods. Unless you’ve spent a good chunk of time trial-and-erroring your way through the insanely massive range of brands and models available, or manned the fitting machine at your local tyre shop, knowing what to choose that will suit your needs is a damn hard task.

Luckily for us all, the team at DTM Wheel and Tyre has been grinding to make that task a hassle-free one with its new website, gruzo.co.nz.

Packing decades of tyre-and-wheel-slinging experience under its belt, DTM is using that knowledge to make tyre buying easy by bringing its dealer network straight to you. DTM Wheel and Tyre general manager Craig Wylde explains, “Gruzo delivers a number of benefits to consumers ... they have the opportunity to research and make an important, informed decision while choosing a local installer of their choice. Gruzo delivers that connection, acting as an extension of our dealer network’s business.”

HOW IT WORKS

Buyers who are unsure of what the right tyre for their car is can use the Gruzo Tyre Shopping Assistant to find the best option. It’s a smart system that knows the right questions to ask. Gruzo will ask buyers questions, including what their current tyre dimensions are (easily found printed on the tyre), what sort of car they drive (sports car, SUV, passenger car, truck, 4x4, etc.), what conditions they drive in, and a selection of what’s important to them when choosing a tyre.