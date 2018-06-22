Beetlejuice: 13BT-powered tube-frame drag bug

A trip further down the road in Tauranga to Dyno Power saw the build of a stout little 13B capable of big revs, big boost, and plenty of methanol. An 83mm BorgWarner S400 that once called the Abbotts’ FD home currently has boost sitting conservatively at 21psi while David shakes the car down, but, with all the supporting mods in place, 50psi is a real possibility.

As everyone knows, drag racing can be a fickle beast, so simply throwing in lots of power before getting the car to hook up and run straight is the first hurdle to overcome. The front Strange Engineering lightweight spindles and shocks are joined by a ladder-bar rear with QA double adjustable shocks — a change from the first set, as the first few meetings saw the car not wanting to hook up and bouncing during the launch. However, after chassis guru Terry Bowden looked over the car, some new rear shocks with softer springs found their way onto the ladder bar. At the time of writing, the rain is playing havoc with seat time, but hopefully, by the time you read this, David will have managed to get in some full track passes.