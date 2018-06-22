Coming out swinging: Mizuno Works 240Z drag car

The car’s old-school handcrafted nature is especially evident when you crack the driver door and peer into the cockpit. The first thing that strikes you is how raw the car is; there’s no frills and no bulls**t — racing is what this is all about. As the king of old school, Mizuno-san runs the car without a cage, and has taken lightness to the extreme, with speed holes throughout the interior.

Looking at the roofline, you might notice that it is a wee bit off. “I chopped the top by 3cm to improve the lines and aero,” he says, and it also helped get the wet weight of the car down to 800kg. The driver seat is an old-school plastic unbranded one that Mizuno-san came across, and just like the front wheels — “It does the job.” A classic Schroth four-point harness laced through the seat — which is mounted further back for better weight distribution —keeps him firmly in place. On the seat placement, he says: “Ah, that was not intentionally done; the S14 box was 6cm longer, so, because of my size, we shifted the seat back, but it worked out great.”