Mayhem at midnight: Kanjo Civic highway nightmare pairing

It’s 2.01am: the motorway network has been reduced to nothing more than the last few stragglers heading homewards after a late shift. Visibility is a luxury permitted only by a few lumens projected mere metres from your front end and the dim fluorescent glow of street lights that do little more than add a semblance of ‘scenery’ against the night sky. The hum of an outdated radio radiates into the oblivion, and it’s so quiet that your mind has only the sound of the air rushing in past degraded door seals to focus on. For most, it’s a tiring place to travel through, one which should be a means to an end in order to reach your final destination.

However, for a select few who choose to live on the outskirts of the law, this is the destination. It forms the perfect playground for those who are game enough to use it — an untapped well of midnight mayhem waiting to be had.