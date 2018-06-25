Weekend warrior: real-deal Skyline R31 GTS-R

1987 Nissan Skyline GTS-R (R31)

Engine: Nissan RB20DET-R, 2000cc, straight-six turbo, new Garrett TO4E, RB20DET-R stainless tubular manifold and heat shield, Trust intercooler, oil cooler, R31 House (Kakimoto-built) three-inch stainless and titanium exhaust, A’PEXi pod filter, twin additional intake-fed injectors

Drivetrain: Nissan five-speed gearbox, plate-type limited-slip differential

Interior: Factory GTS-R; GReddy oil-temperature, water-temperature, oil-pressure, and fuel-pressure gauges; Omori exhaust-temp and boost gauges; GReddy Rebic injector controller; Japanese radar detector; toll-card reader; Nismo Personal steering wheel

Exterior: R31 House reproduced decals, R31 House GTS-R vanity plate

Wheels: 18x8-inch and 18x9-inch Work Evolution VS

Suspension: R31 House (Blitz) coilovers, HICAS delete bar, GTS-R strut brace

Power: 154kW (factory output)

Thanks: To all my CJC [Circle Jerk Crew] family; my partner, Steph; Chee at Dynamic Automotive; Tony Markovina; Herb at Kumeu Car Painters; Renato at R31 House; Yuichi at Utilitas; Richard Opie; Tom Freeman; Falgs and my Speedmagnet crew; and Mate Udjur