The hard road: perfect little hot rod built at home

By Connal Grace
Posted in Cars
 
 

In the latest issue of NZV8 (Issue No. 159) you’ll be able to read all about this stunning little Model A roadster pickup (RPU) built by Wade Epps. The inspiring story centres around the fact that the build was commenced and completed on a budget, with an emphasis on learning and doing as much as he could. Of course, as with any build of its sort, he couldn’t have done it without a handful of good mates, and the old man. 

5D2A65346534.jpg

Wade’s RPU is a shining (not literally) example of good taste taking priority over everything else — it may have taken six-and-a-half years to piece together, but the end result is both classical and timeless. 

Grab a copy of NZV8 Issue No. 159 to read the full article. 

