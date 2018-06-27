The hard road: perfect little hot rod built at home

In the latest issue of NZV8 (Issue No. 159) you’ll be able to read all about this stunning little Model A roadster pickup (RPU) built by Wade Epps. The inspiring story centres around the fact that the build was commenced and completed on a budget, with an emphasis on learning and doing as much as he could. Of course, as with any build of its sort, he couldn’t have done it without a handful of good mates, and the old man.