The hard road: perfect little hot rod built at home

In the latest issue of NZV8 (Issue No. 159) you’ll be able to read all about this stunning little Model A roadster pickup (RPU) built by Wade Epps. The inspiring story centres around the fact that the build was commenced and completed on a budget, with an emphasis on learning and doing as much as he could. Of course, as with any build of its sort, he couldn’t have done it without a handful of good mates, and the old man.
Wade’s RPU is a shining (not literally) example of good taste taking priority over everything else — it may have taken six-and-a-half years to piece together, but the end result is both classical and timeless.
