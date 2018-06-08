Western front: a bit of Parked Up Out West 2018

When the country treats you to a long weekend, it would be rude not to use it, and Auckland–based Renegade Rod & Custom Club have been known to make the most of Queen’s Birthday on the first Monday of June.

With the recent completion of NorthWest Shopping Centre in Westgate, last year’s Parked Up Out West show marked the first collaboration between the shopping centre and the club, delivering a massive display spread across the entire rooftop car park. Hosting a car show like that in such a public manner — especially thanks to the support of NorthWest — also had its benefits in a massive number of people taking a look, with an audience that may otherwise not have known, or cared, about a car show like it.