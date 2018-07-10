One sick fish: radical ’70 Plymouth Cuda throwback

After three months in storage and one month in a shipping container, the vehicle finally arrived, and thankfully was exactly as described. But, despite being in good condition for a 35-year-old vehicle, it was far from being as good as the one Brendon had fallen in love with a year earlier. It would be a further two years to transform that sad state to the standout Hot Wheels–type car you see before you.

When looking at the vehicle the Intro Billet wheels are the first things that grab you, and so they should. Measuring in at 22x10 inches at the rear, and 20x8.5 inches in the front, there is no way miss their size or shine. Despite their size, fitting them was quite possibly the easiest part of the build. Getting the vehicle down to a respectable height over them was a far greater challenger.

To sit the 245/30R20 and 295/25R22 Continental tyres up high into the guards, Brendon enlisted the help of Derek Mitchell at Mitchell Motorsport. Derek and his team of fabricators constructed a custom, unequal-length four-link rear suspension setup. Along with the help from height- and damper-adjustable QA1 coilovers, the rear end has been dropped a total of 130mm from standard. To bring the diff back to the centre is an adjustable Panhard rod, complete with adjustable roll centre.

Up front, the vehicle’s chassis rails have been modified to lift the torsion bars around 100mm, yet still provide a decent amount of suspension travel.

When viewing a vehicle like Brendon’s, with such impressive rims, there isn’t much more disappointing than seeing standard brakes, especially if standard means drums. Thankfully, Brendon is from the same school of thought, and went straight to the top shelf. It was the team at 0800 Brakes that sourced the front and rear Alcon four-pot calipers and huge discs.

Believe it or not, though, the suspension and brake work was all at the simple end of the build process, as it was done right the first time. This was unfortunately not the case with every aspect of the build — the Plum Crazy paint, for example, is the second application. Brendon was less than satisfied with the original painter’s attention to detail, so decided to find someone else to do the job right.

Once the offending paint was removed, Brendon decided to have more body modifications performed before the second attempt at paint. With the door handles shaved shaved along with some rear trim, it was Prestige Collision Repair which flawlessly coated the car in its new purple hue.