Doin’ it big: Meguiar’s MotorEx gets pumped

Last year heralded a massive change for Australia’s premier car show, as ownership of Meguiar’s MotorEx changed hands. Now run by Out There Promotions (OTP), best known for running the enormous Street Machine Summernats festival, the biggest change in the air for 2018 saw the show’s air changed entirely — from the traditional Sydney Showgrounds location to the southern metropolis of Melbourne.

The net result of this logistical switcharoo? If proof can be held in the numbers, a new record of 29,665 attendees over the weekend of 26–27 May, and a record number of 708 cars entered should say it all. Reports also stated that the combined value of the vehicles on site was worth well in excess of a staggering $50M, and we’d believe it.