Event guide: Caffeine and Classics

When: 29 July, 10am

Where: Smales Farm, Auckland

Just because it’s officially winter doesn’t mean that you can’t get your fix of cool cars. Brought to us by Protecta Insurance, Caffeine and Classics has easily become New Zealand’s largest monthly vehicle gathering.

And it doesn’t discriminate either, so all cars are welcome, as long as they can fit that all-important description of ‘classic’ — that means whether you’re taking your motorcycle, hot rod, muscle car, vintage, or classic, there’s always a massive and diverse line-up of cars just waiting to be checked out. The coffee’s not half bad, either, and it’s just the ticket for those chilly mornings.

Caffeine and Classics starts at 10am at Smales Farm in Auckland, and you don’t want to miss it!