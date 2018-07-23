Maximum acceleration: New Zealand's fastest and quickest street-legal import

To most, a quarter-mile is nothing more than an unfamiliar measurement of distance calculated using a system foreign to our soil. But, while we may be a metric-based country, there are a dedicated bunch of racers who know the distance all too well. Us Kiwis have long had a love affair with the quarter-mile, with drag racing setting the benchmark as the be-all and end-all of truly fast cars — the proving ground for those looking to rule the roost both within the import racing world and out on the streets.

Anyone who has set foot on the hallowed grounds of these time-slip warriors will be able to tell you one thing about it, too: there is absolutely nothing subtle about drag racing. It’s a discipline built on extremes — the ridiculous amount of power being put down, the mammoth consumption of fuel, the ear-splitting noise, and the ungodly sums of money spent as you smash personal bests (PBs). All this takes place in the endless pursuit of maximum acceleration.