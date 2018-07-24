Highway Rebelution: Shark-nosed Mark II highway runner

However, Matt’s dedication to the human body as a canvas extends beyond mere enthusiasm. With a reputation built on some of the most realistic body art on the planet, he’s a man of international notoriety and demand. So, when it came time to realize his ’80s automotive goals, the result was hardly going to be a shrinking violet. Beneath the striking bodywork and complex livery lie the bones of a 1987 Toyota Corona Mark II hardtop — chassis code GX71, to be exact. It’s the evolution of a long-held infatuation with the boxy silhouettes of 1980s Toyotas, but the choice of the zokusha styling route draws more parallels with Matt’s day job than first impressions may suggest.

Descendant of the bosozoku subculture, zokusha (or shakotan) style dates back to the 1950s. In a time of rapid and regimented economic expansion, bosozoku was — and still is, albeit on a reduced scale — a symbol of rebellion against a mainstream culture. Disenfranchised and seeking identity, early bosozoku youth turned to tuning motorcycles and, later, cars, in outrageous fashion. Noise, colour, and raucous behaviour exemplified their pursuits. The desired effect kicked in — the mainstream all but disowned bosozoku, and, in some cases, the subculture became a recruiting ground for Yakuza. The style evolved through the years, and, although, in the present day, numbers are on the decline, there’s still a certain kind of reverence held in Japan for these kinds of builds.