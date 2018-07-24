Cruise Mode: next-gen TUFF86

Will this build go as far as the previous cars in terms of modifying?

No, I won’t be heading down that path again. I’ve gotten way too old for all that, hence the more subtle appearance. This is more of a driver’s car to me, but, we always want nicer wheels, lower suspension, etc., so who knows? I enjoy no guard rub, clean lines, and more-refined driving — damn, I am old!

And, finally, do you miss the 4A-GE life?

Yes and no. This dirty boxer behaves like one anyway — the tiny bit of power it makes only starts around 5000rpm and needs to be whooped. I’ve owned a dozen different 4A-GE-powered cars, of all types, so that will do … but never say never, huh.

Too right — you never know when the right deal will arise. Thanks, Shaun.