Cruise Mode: next-gen TUFF86

By Jaden Martin
Posted in Cars, Features
 
 

NZ Performance Car: Hi, Shaun. You’ve had a few AE86s in the past, including the original ‘TUFF 86’ — why the new shape, and is this an evolution of the original?
Shaun: Hey, NZPC. I wasn’t a fan of the new shape when they came out, to be honest, but they have grown on me over time, and four AE86s is enough (for now, anyway). I guess this is an evolution of the original, albeit just a tame version — apart from the lack of horsepower, it’s at least as fun to drive as the original, too.

5D2A5671.jpg

The focus seems to be heavily on suspension and handling with this one — does the factory power (with a few treats) do enough for you?
For me, suspension upgrades are a must on any car, and the guard gap wasn’t doing it any favours. The aim was to have a comfortable daily that can be easily adjusted for track days, with no guard gap. The power isn’t great, but it’s enough to still have plenty of fun [with]. The minor tweaks have helped it to rev a bit more freely and sound a heap better. I’m a converted fan of the boxer, as I used to despise them, but, after driving this daily for a year, they’re not too bad. In saying all that, if it blew it up, I’d happily put a 3UZ in there instead!

With it being a brand new car, will it be relegated to spirited weekend driving, or will it see some track time?
Definitely not — it gets driven ‘spiritedly’ every single time I hop in; that’s what they’re built for. I’ve done one track day in it, at Taupo, and that was pretty fun. I acquired a set of 17-inch Regamasters and had old semis on the front, with Hifly [tyres] on the back — that made it quite entertaining. I’ve done the much-needed oiling modifications now, so will be getting it to Hampton Downs with a fresh set of semis real soon. 

Will this build go as far as the previous cars in terms of modifying?
No, I won’t be heading down that path again. I’ve gotten way too old for all that, hence the more subtle appearance. This is more of a driver’s car to me, but, we always want nicer wheels, lower suspension, etc., so who knows? I enjoy no guard rub, clean lines, and more-refined driving — damn, I am old!

And, finally, do you miss the 4A-GE life?
Yes and no. This dirty boxer behaves like one anyway — the tiny bit of power it makes only starts around 5000rpm and needs to be whooped. I’ve owned a dozen different 4A-GE-powered cars, of all types, so that will do … but never say never, huh.

Too right — you never know when the right deal will arise. Thanks, Shaun.

2017 Toyota 86 (GT86)

Engine: Toyota 4U-GSE, 1998cc, four-cylinder; Xforce unequal-length headers, Go Fast Bits pulley kit, Mishimoto oil-cooler kit, K&N Typhoon intake, Cusco sump baffle plate, Cusco catch-can, TRD engine mounts
Drivetrain: Six-speed manual, factory limited-slip diff (LSD), Cusco diff-mount collar kit, Cusco gearbox mount kit, Cusco brake-cylinder stopper, Disc Brakes Australia (DBA) T3 slotted rotors, Znoelli pads
Interior: Cusco carbon gear-shift surround
Exterior: Cusco carbon mirrors, TRD rear wing, TRD louvres, TRD door stabilizers
Wheels/Tyres: (F) 18x8.5-inch (+30) Work Kiwami, 225/40R18 Toyo T1R; (R) 18x9.5-inch (+30) Work Kiwami, 235/40R18 Toyo T1R
Suspension: BC Gold coilovers, Cusco front strut brace, Cusco rear strut brace, Cusco C-pillar brace, Cusco rear lower-control arms, Hardrace extra-lock arms, Hardrace rear toe arms

 
 

Name: Shaun Borland // Age: “Old c**t”
Location: North Shore, Auckland // Occupation: Label printer

 

This article originally appeared in NZ Performance Car issue No. 258 — you can get your hands on a copy by clicking the cover below:

Jaden Martin

Growing up inhaling paint fumes and bog dust at his old man's panel shop, Jaden is a qualified word bender that has obtained a 'brofessional' diploma in car building from years of trial and error. He's currently trying to finish his creation of Australian-based debauchery crammed with Japanese- and Euro-inspired goodness. You'll find him writing for NZ Performance Car and producing content online.

Instagram — @jaden_nzpcmagazine

Show more posts by Jaden Martin

Related

Flow form: understanding how aero really works
Flow form: understanding how aero really works
Cars, Tech
Can't stop, won't stop: the GT Refinishers collection
Can't stop, won't stop: the GT Refinishers collection
Cars, Features
Barnyard brawler: Gaz Whiter's wild barn-built S14 comp car
Barnyard brawler: Gaz Whiter's wild barn-built S14 comp car
Cars, Features
Flare tactics: how to flare brake lines
Flare tactics: how to flare brake lines
Cars, Tech
One sick fish: radical ’70 Plymouth Cuda throwback
One sick fish: radical ’70 Plymouth Cuda throwback
Cars, Features