Stars of the show: standouts at CRC Speedshow 2018

The yearly spectacle of CRC Speedshow is something permanently affixed to the local automotive calendar, as it should be. Why? Speedshow manages to provide an event capable of catering to just about every facet of Kiwi automotive culture, from old-school hot rodders through to the import fans of a younger generation, despite its target audience being of a more casual variety.

Anyone who knows their way around a car event will know that it’s no mean feat to curate an event that’s accessible to mum, dad, and the kids, while remaining engaging for bona fide petrol heads of the skinned-knuckle variety. Likewise, any show targeted at hard-core car people is unlikely to garner the interest of those who want nothing much beyond a day out with the family.