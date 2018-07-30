Going big: 900kW street-brawling GT-R on pump gas

When the R35 GT-R was first released onto the market back in 2007/2008, little did anyone know that Nissan’s answer to the everyday supercar was about to continually rewrite everything we thought we knew about what you could expect from a true performance street car. In factory trim, they were formidable track-day weapons, yet, due to an extremely complex driveline, they remained driveable enough that the apex inept could take one out to pick up the groceries or road-trip the length of the country.

But the best was yet to come, as, over the next few years, second-hand units would start to appear on the market. Subsequently, the amount of aftermarket support exploded as companies came to grips with the new technology, unlocking the true potential of the platform. Take, for instance, Vinny Liao’s example. It’s pumping out in excess of 900kW — equating to over 1200hp — at the wheels, yet it’s lost none of its drivability, which is bonkers, as there was a time in the not-so-distant past when the only way that you’d have four-digit horsepower figures on the street would be if you had some big and ugly stuff hanging out of the bonnet, some serious cubes, race fuel, and a driveline meant only for the drag strip.