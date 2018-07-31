Barnyard brawler: Gaz Whiter's wild barn-built S14 comp car

An S14 with Whiter on the door card has been a fixture in D1NZ, so his absence last season was a kick to the championship. However, even the country’s best drifters are not immune to having to do a bit of adulting. He had sold his LS7-powered S14 to help fund his self-built home for his young family. Although rumours of retirement from the sport were circling the pits, this was never his intention. In fact, as part of the deal for the LS7 S14 with new owner ‘Philthy’ Phil Southerland, an ex–Drift South S14 was now in Gaz’s possession.

As humble as that DS S14 may have been, when you’ve drifted a chassis long enough, you can bet that you’ve amassed more than a few boxes of spares that would whip it into shape. “I knew we pretty much had enough parts to put a car together,” Gaz recalls. “I had Leadfoot coming up, and I didn’t want to miss it, as it’s just such a good event.” Thus, the Tony Whiter Automotive parts bin was raided and relieved of anything useful. But make no mistake — that bin is no offshoot of a pick-a-part wreckers; it featured some baller parts, like a set of Work CR 2Ps, Tein Super Drifts, and a full suite of adjustable suspension arms, all of which found their way onto the chassis in a flurry.