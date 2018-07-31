Flare tactics: how to flare brake lines

When it comes to flaring, there is only one way to go on a Japanese car, and that’s a double flare. This is when you essentially fold the end of the tube in on itself before flaring out. It’s the OEM standard in Japan and gives you a great seal that is legal in New Zealand.

The two-stage flare process begins with selecting the two-piece tapered collet for your size of tubing (probably 3⁄16 inches) and inserting it into the small vice-mounted press. Leave 4mm of tube proud; any more, and it will bulge the tube and not allow the fitting to side pass. As a side note, ensure that you have the fitting on before flaring … or it will be a redo. First, use the button die to bubble the end of the tube, then swap to the flaring die, which will fold the tube in on itself and flare it out to meet the tapered collet. Ensure that the flare is even, and then you’re home and hosed (excuse the pun).

When installing your lines, you’ll need to secure these to the chassis either by P-clamp or a small cable-tie clamp. We like to rivnut these onto the chassis for a neat, functional appearance.

Cutting and bending