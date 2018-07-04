Enthusiast essentials: CP 3hp piston compressor

No enthusiast’s home workshop is complete without compressed air, and, to have that, you need a compressor that can handle the jandal. The Chicago Pneumatic (CP) 3hp piston compressor has you covered for everything from demanding tasks such as ratcheting and small hammering to painting and wrenching. The large 90-litre tank reduces motor cycling, with an IP54 motor. The CP features an oil-level indicator, pressure regulator, strong wheels with brakes, receiver, and working pressure gauges.

Retailing at $1,598.50, NZ Performance Car readers can grab the CP 3hp piston compressor for $1358.72 using discount code ‘15NZPCM’ — head to ashair.co.nz or call 0800 274 247 to find out more.