Can't stop, won't stop: the GT Refinishers collection

For more than a decade, Grant Walker has been on a mission: a mission to build cars that stand out from the crowd — stuff that others only dream of or do nothing more than talk about. His workshop, GT Refinishers, is associated with a long list of machinery that has landed in these pages, including countless cover cars.

It comes as no surprise that a man so immersed in building customers’ cars has put his own dreams of custom builds on hold. This is often the case with tradies: the lawnmower man has the longest grass at home, the builder’s own home remains unfinished, and the car painter always has that long-term project gathering bog dust in the back corner of the shop. But, in recent years, Grant has managed to find enough time to piece together not one but four builds. There’s one for every occasion; from trips to the mall with the kids to a slow creep along the waterfront boulevard, or, if he ever gets the time, a blast around the track on a Sunday. And, as we found out, the man is far from finished.